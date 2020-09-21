StockMarketWire.com - Publishing services and software provider Ingenta proposed an interim dividend and said it would launch a stock buyback programme after swinging to a profit on improved margins.
'Given these results, the board propose an interim dividend of 1.5 pence per share should be payable later in the year and intend to exercise a share buyback program as authorised at our AGM,' the company said. 'Further details on these matters will be released in due course.'
For the six months to 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit was £362K, compared with a loss of £210K on-year as revenue fell £5.2m to £5.3m.
Gross profit margins increased to 43.9% from 39.6%.
'Our sales pipeline remains robust, but clearly the rate of conversion has been impacted by the current economic environment,' the company said. 'This may temper our growth expectation for the remainder of the year, but we continue to focus on improving efficiency which will help offset any softness in our end markets.'
