StockMarketWire.com - Financial services company FinnCap said it expected to return to dividend payments after guiding first-half revenue to rise by more than third on the prior-year period.
Revenue was expected to be no less than £19.5m, up 37% on last year's £14.2m, the company said. 'Given the level of operational gearing in the business there will be a significant uplift in profitability on the prior period.'
As the result of its trading performance and strengthened balance sheet, the company said it expected to return to dividend payments with its interim results, which were expected to be released in November.
'(W)e remain mindful of the overall social and economic backdrop to the current operating environment ... Our pipeline for Q3 2021 is good and this gives us confidence that we will deliver a satisfactory result for the full year,' FinnCap said.
At 9:02am: [LON:FCAP] share price was +1.5p at 24.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
