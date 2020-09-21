StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Gunsynd said it had invested an additional A$131K, approximately £75K, in Eagle Mountain, an ASX listed copper-gold exploration and development company.
The company purchased 608,043 shares at an average price of AS0.22c, taking its holding in Eagle Mountain to 2,146,505 shares, representing approximately 1.54% of its issued share capital.
Eagle Mountain offered the company further exposure to the copper sector via the development and exploration of the Oracle Ridge project in Arizona, USA, the company said.
'We continue to be encouraged by the robust backdrop to copper prices, which are currently sitting at around $6,750 a tonne, in light of the recent Chinese government stimulus and global economic recovery,' Gunsynd said.
At 9:16am: [LON:GUN] Gunsynd Plc Ord 0.01p share price was +0.2p at 1.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
