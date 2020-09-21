StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare market software provider Craneware said it was seeing signs of the sales cycle slowly normalising after reporting a rise in annual profit.
For the year ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit rose 5% to $19.3m on-year and revenue inched up to $71.5m from $71.4m.
The company proposed an unchanged final dividend of 15p per share, giving a total dividend for the year of 26.5p per share, up from 26 cents.
'We have experienced strong sales momentum in Q1 and continue to have sales discussions with hospitals across the US,' the company said. 'We are cautiously optimistic we are seeing the first signs of sales cycles slowly normalising; however, we remain cognisant of the ongoing macro uncertainties.'
At 9:40am: [LON:CRW] Craneware PLC share price was +55p at 1615p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: