StockMarketWire.com - Data analytics company Ixico said it had been selected by the Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation to support the latter's planned bio-hermes trial.
Ixico would collect positron emission tomography brain scans in qualifying imaging centres participating in Bio-Hermes and provide analysis of the scans.
'This contract does not have significant impact on management's expectations of performance for the year, but will contribute to the company's already strong year end order book,' the company said.
At 9:49am: [LON:IXI] IXICO plc share price was 0p at 83.5p
