StockMarketWire.com - Engineering company Rolls-Royce said it was considering an equity raising of up to £2.5bn to strengthen its balance sheet.
The company made the announcement while noting continued media speculation about a possible fund raising.
Rolls-Royce said a variety of structures were being considered for the potential raising, including a rights issue and potentially other forms of equity issuance.
Its review also included new debt issuance, it added.
'No final decisions have been taken as to whether or when to proceed with any of these options or as to the precise amount that may be raised,' Rolls-Royce said.
At 9:54am: [LON:RR.] RollsRoyce Holdings PLC share price was -15.65p at 164.5p
