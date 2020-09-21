StockMarketWire.com - Middle East and Africa focused payments company Network International said it was not aware of a reason for a recent steep fall in its share price.
At 0953, the company's shares were down 28% at 190p.
The company also said that a trend of improving volumes in directly acquired domestic total processed volumes, reported for July with its interim results, had continued in August and early September.
At 9:59am: [LON:NETW] Network International Holdings PLC share price was -80.75p at 184.45p
