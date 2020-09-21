StockMarketWire.com - Haemodynamic monitoring technologies maker Deltex Medical reported wider first-half losses as revenue was hurt by a pandemic-led slowdown in elective surgical procedures.
For the six months to 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £578K from £307K as revenue fell to £1.2m from £2m.
The reduction in revenues was linked to 'the cessation of elective surgical procedures in our key markets has been partially offset by the treatment of CV-19 patients in ICUs,' the company said.
'We are confident that as the number of elective surgical procedures starts to climb, in part due to increasing pressure to reduce waiting lists, so the financial performance of the group will improve,' it added.
At 10:00am: [LON:DEMG] Deltex Medical Group PLC share price was -0.05p at 1.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: