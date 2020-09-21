StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Fresnillo said it had hedged 7% of its 2021 silver production.
The transaction was structured as a 'collar' with an average floor price of $20 per ounce and average price ceiling of around $50 per ounce.
Fresnillo said the transaction provided it with the benefits of locking in a strong margin for the volume hedged for 2021.
The floor silver price, it said, was well above the 2019 average realised price of $16.1 per ounce.
At 1:10pm: [LON:FRES] Fresnillo PLC share price was -3p at 1340p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
