StockMarketWire.com - Legal and professional services firm Knights said it had seen an encouraging recovery in business following a slump in the early part of its financial year through April.
Revenue had fallen by around 20% in the early weeks of the current financial year, chairman Bal Johal said in speech notes for the company's annual general meeting.
However, he added that the level of instructions has steadily improved through July, August and into September.
'The group is currently operating at a run rate equivalent to a circa 10% decline in new business compared to pre-Covid 19 levels and the board expects this ongoing improvement to continue over the remainder of the year,' Johal said.
'We anticipate that Covid-19 will continue to accentuate both recruitment and acquisition opportunities for our resilient business in the highly fragmented market for legal services outside London.'
At 1:56pm: [LON:KGH] Knights Group Holdings PLC share price was -12p at 478p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
