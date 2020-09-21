StockMarketWire.com - Structural steel group Billington said it had recently won three contracts with a combined value of £21m.

One of the contracts had been secured with a 'global multi-national corporation' for a value of £12m.

The three were respectively within the power, manufacturing and commercial office sectors and currently scheduled to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2020 and throughout 2021.


At 2:26pm: [LON:BILN] Billington Holdings PLC share price was +9p at 316p



