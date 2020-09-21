StockMarketWire.com - Escape-room gaming company Escape Hunt said it planned to open its 10th owner-operated site in the UK in Norwich on Wednesday following a delay due to Covid-19.
Work at its 11th site, in Basingstoke, was substantially complete with opening planned for October.
Contracts for a twelfth site at the Brewery Quarter in Cheltenham had been completed, with games for the site manufactured and delivered and fit-out to commence shortly.
'This progress represents important steps in the execution of our key strategic priority to increase our UK owner-operated footprint,' chief executive Richard Harpham said.
'In each case we have been able to secure a prime retail site on favourable terms, which is testament to the growing strength of our proposition and the opportunity afforded by the current retail property environment.'
At 2:33pm: [LON:ESC] Escape Hunt Plc share price was 0p at 7.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
