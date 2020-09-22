StockMarketWire.com - Residential development and regeneration specialist Sigma Capital said it had formed a joint venture with EQT Real Estate to deliver new homes for private rental in Greater London.
The venture was being supported by UK government agency Homes England and was targeting establishment of an initial portfolio of around 3,000 homes with a value in excess of £1bn.
The houses would be predominantly located in transport Zones 3-6 and in close proximity to transport links, including train access to central London.
They were expected to be built and completed over a period of at least five years.
EQT Real Estate, which was the property platform of investment firm EQT, and Sigma had initially committed equity of £300m and £16m, respectively, to the joint venture.
Sigma said it would receive fees relating to the identification, delivery and operational management of assets. It would also retain a performance-based incentive payment.
The venture had launched with the acquisition of five sites from Countryside Properties expected to deliver 361 homes for a total gross development cost of £102m and include locations in Ealing, Enfield and Havering.
Two further sites currently under development by Sigma, at Fresh Wharf, Barking, and Beam Park, Havering, would be acquired by the JV on completion.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: