StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials company SigmaRoc said it had completed the acquisition of the remaining 60% equity interest in Welsh quarrying group GDH that it didn't already own.

The deal was completed in line with the company's announcements on 15 April 2019 and 1 September 2020.

'SigmaRoc will be working closely with the GDH management team to grow and develop the business in South Wales, focusing on a number of prospects and significant opportunities for the business during the remainder of the year and into 2021,' SigmaRoc said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com