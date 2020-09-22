StockMarketWire.com - Information services provider and events company Euromoney Institutional Investor said it expected adjusted pre-tax profit to be ahead of market expectations.
For the full year ending 30 September, adjusted pre-tax profit was expected to beat expectations of between £48.0m and £54.0m, with a consensus of £50.4m.
The upbeat outlook was supported by continued robust performance in subscriptions, which accounted for more than two-thirds of revenue, easing a virus-led decline in physical event revenue.
The company, however, said it was unlikely to run physical events between October and December this year, the first quarter of its 2021 financial year.
Citing government restrictions to curb the pandemic, Euromoney said it was uncertain 'how these restrictions will evolve in coming months, but if we are unable to run physical events from January to March 2021, our Q2 2021 results.'
The company it would consider resuming dividend payments as soon as it was 'prudent' to do so.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
