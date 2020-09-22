StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Apax Global Alpha said that the APAX VIII fund, in which the company is a limited partner, announced that it had agreed to sell its stake in pharmaceutical company Neuraxpharm to funds advised by Permira.
The transaction valued AGA's look through investment in Neuraxpharm at approximately €54m and was expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, subject to regulatory approvals, the company said.
'This would represent an uplift of 66% to Neuraxpharm's last unaffected vbaluation and an uplift of about €22m (c.€0.04 per share) in the adjusted net asset value of AGA (Apax Global Alpha) at 30 June 2020,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
