StockMarketWire.com - Power generation business operator ContourGlobal said it would extend its buyback programme of up to £30m from 30 September 2020 to the end of the year.
The programme was initially expected to run from 1 April to 30 June, but was then extended to 30 September 2020.
To date the, the company had repurchased 6m shares, at an average price of 176.3p and total cost of £10.6m, while about 664.7m shares remain in issue.
Under the terms of the extended buyback programme, the maximum number of shares that may be repurchased by the company was 9.5m however, absent a change in the company's free float, the current maximum number of shares which can be bought back is 6.1m, the company said.
At 8:19am: [LON:GLO] Contourglobal PLC share price was +0.25p at 203.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
