StockMarketWire.com - Digital learning services provider Learning Technologies reinstated guidance and dividends, and forecast annual performance to meet expectations.
The company also reported a fall in profit on lower margins.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit fell to £4.1m from £6.8m on-year, while revenue increased 2% to £64.1m.
Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin fell to 28.7% from 31.1%.
The company said it intended to reinstate the 2019 final dividend of 0.50p, in addition to a proposed interim dividend of 0.25p.
The company reconfirmed its run-rate target of about £230m revenues and and £66m EBIT by end 2022.
In a separate statement, Learning Technologies said it had agreed to acquire eCreators for an initial A$5.5m.
Australia-based eCreators is a commercial provider of Moodle, the open-source learning management system.
The deal also included earoout provisions of A$6.5m payable to eCreators for years ending 31st December 2021, 2022 and 2023.
At 8:44am: [LON:LTG] Learning Technologies Group PLC share price was +2.55p at 140.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: