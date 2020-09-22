StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said it had entered in to a non-exclusive license agreement for with HiLife Vitamins & Herbs.
The agreement granted HiLife rights to commercialise OptiBiotix's SlimBiome Medical weight management product in the US.
The signing of the agreement was subject to the placing of a trial order and a six-month period after which both parties would discuss the terms of the agreement to explore online exclusivity for the US.
'These discussions will follow a review of sales performance over the period,' the company said.
'Any subsequent exclusivity agreed will be linked to minimum order quantities.'
'Discussions to explore the manufacturing of SlimBiome Medical locally in the US will also take place with the aim of reducing logistical and import costs as volumes increase.'
At 8:57am: [LON:OPTI] Optibiotix Health Plc share price was +0.5p at 52p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
