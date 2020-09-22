StockMarketWire.com - Live events group Live Company reported wider first-half losses on wekaer revenue as the Covid-19 lockdowns temporarily shuttered events, though the company said it was seeing signs of improving performance.
For the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £5.4m from £1.1m on-year as revenue fell to £968K from £2m.
The government-imposed lockdowns in the second quarter resulted in the temporarily shut down of all zoos, exhibition centres, museums and retail outlets, resulting in minimal revenue and significant uncertainty, the company said.
Despite zoos and museums beginning to open at the end of July, it remains a challenging time, it added.
So far, one of 24 events affected had been cancelled with the remaining 23 due to take place in 2021, wiht 11 events currently taking place globally, the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said revenues were beginning to return during Q3 with a stronger Q4 expected.
At 9:23am: [LON:LVCG] Live Company Group Plc share price was -0.75p at 8.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: