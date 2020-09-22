StockMarketWire.com - East Africa-focused gold producer Shanta Gold said it was expanding the processing capacity at the New Luika gold mine in Tanzania.
Integration of a new pilot plant had started, with commissioning scheduled for January 2021.
Milled throughput nameplate capacity would increase by 14%, with total capex of around $1.2m.
Equipment for the expansion was arriving on site in September.
At 9:26am: [LON:SHG] Shanta Gold Ltd share price was -0.25p at 17.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
