StockMarketWire.com - East Africa-focused gold producer Shanta Gold said it was expanding the processing capacity at the New Luika gold mine in Tanzania.

Integration of a new pilot plant had started, with commissioning scheduled for January 2021.

Milled throughput nameplate capacity would increase by 14%, with total capex of around $1.2m.

Equipment for the expansion was arriving on site in September.


At 9:26am: [LON:SHG] Shanta Gold Ltd share price was -0.25p at 17.75p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com