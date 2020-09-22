StockMarketWire.com - Alliance Pharma reported a slump in first-half profit owing to the impact of the pandemic, though the healthcare group said that it was now seeing signs of recovery.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit fell 96% to £0.6m on-year as revenue declined 7% to £61.7m.
The fall in profit was driven by impairments of £15.7m.
The dividend was left unchanged at 0.536p.
'We are now starting to see further signs of recovery and expect trading to continue to recover as we move through the remainder of the year,' the company said.
