StockMarketWire.com - Kidney disease diagnostics group Renalytix AI said it had received a clinical laboratory licence from the California Department of Health for its laboratory in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The company said its KidneyIntelX technology may now be used to report risk assessment of progressive decline in kidney function for patients in California with early-stage diabetic kidney disease.
Renalytix AI was now licensed to provide KidneyIntelX testing services for patients in 49 states.
At 9:45am: [LON:RENX] Renalytix Ai PLC share price was +12p at 495p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
