StockMarketWire.com - Argentina-focused oil company President Energy said it had started drilling a new development well in the country's Rio Negro province.
The LB-1001 development well had target depth of 1,700 metres and a high chance of success, the company said.
It was expected to reach target depth and have been logged in or about the middle of October.
The drilling rig would then move to the previously announced exploration well EVN-1, in relation to which further details would be announced in due course.
At 9:49am: [LON:PPC] President Energy Plc share price was -0.08p at 1.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
