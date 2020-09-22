StockMarketWire.com - Consumer legal services group NAHL posted a fall in first-half profit after its revenue slumped by more than a fifth.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June dropped to £1.8m, down from £4.6m on-year, as revenue fell 22% to £20.2m.
NAHL did not declare an interim dividend.
The company said it had remained profitable and increased cash flow by prioritising the placement of personal injury enquiries into panel firms, and by cutting costs.
'The first half of 2020 has been the most challenging in NAHL's history and I am very proud of how the group has responded to the Covid-19 pandemic,' chairman Caroline Brown said.
'We are pleased to report that the business remained profitable and enjoyed strong free cash flow generation in the period.'
At 9:55am: [LON:NAH] Nahl Group share price was -1.95p at 44.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
