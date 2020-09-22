StockMarketWire.com - Reabold Resources and Union Jack oil both noted that partner Rathlin Energy had mobilised a rig to their West Newton project in Yorkshire.
The WNB-1 well was targeting the same conventional reservoirs in the Kirkham Abbey and Cadeby carbonate formations that were encountered in the recently drilled West Newton A-2 well, and in the West Newton A-1 well, drilled by Rathlin in 2014.
We are delighted to see Rathlin progress activity at West Newton to the point of drilling this exciting and highly prospective well in spite of the inevitable challenges caused to operations by Covid-19,' Reabold chief executive Sachin Oza said.
Reabold held its interest in West Newton via its 59% shareholding in Rathlin, which, in turn, had a 66.67% interest in PEDL183 licence.
In addition, Reabold had a 16.665% licence interest in PEDL 183.
Union Jack held a 16.665% interest in PEDL183.
