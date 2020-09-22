StockMarketWire.com - Fertilizer producer Harvest Minerals said it was in the final stage of expanding the mining and product storage areas of its Arapua project in Brazil.
The expansion work was on track to be completed by the end of September, 30% under budget and on time, ready for the beginning of the buying season, the company said.
Product storage capacity was being expanded by 300% to comprise a total of 30,000 tonnes of product within a 6,000 square metres of covered storage area.
'As we foresee sales increasing over time, we believe that the expansion of our mining and storage capacities will enable us to meet the demand and fill any eventual supply gap left by other fertiliser suppliers,' chairman Brian McMaster said.
At 1:29pm: [LON:HMI] Harvest Minerals Ltd share price was +0.13p at 1.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
