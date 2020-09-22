StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Mosman Oil and Gas said drilling had commenced at the Falcon-1 well at the Champion project in eastern Texas.
Mosman had a 50% working interest in the well and the lease.
The well was being directionally drilled to penetrate two prospective target zones in the Frio sandstone, a prolific production zone in the area.
'Falcon-1 is the first well that Mosman has participated in at the Champion project,' chairman John W Barr said.
'Success at Falcon would be a major step forward for Mosman to build production and provide information for further drilling and development of the Champion area.'
At 1:46pm: [LON:MSMN] Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd share price was -0.01p at 0.17p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
