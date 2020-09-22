StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Kingfisher                               287.15       +8.48%
Imperial Brands                         1389.50       +3.62%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              8728.00       +3.56%
Tesco                                    227.05       +3.39%
Burberry Group                          1543.50       +2.87%
International Consolidated Airlines       95.15      -26.50%
Polymetal International                 1688.50      -10.23%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           4118.00       -7.56%
Barclays                                  93.09       -7.41%
Melrose Industries                       111.25       -7.29%

FTSE 250
Network International Holdings           294.30      +24.70%
Barr (A.G.)                              451.75      +17.34%
Mitchells & Butlers                      127.80       +7.39%
John Laing Group                         298.90       +4.95%
Calisen                                  154.58       +3.74%
Beazley                                  340.60      -15.15%
Firstgroup                                37.08      -14.95%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 163.95      -13.71%
Paragon Banking Group                    313.10      -13.51%
Virgin Money UK                           73.91      -13.35%

AIM
ValiRx                                    33.00      +36.08%
Scancell Holdings                         16.38      +27.18%
Global Invacom Group                       8.00      +23.08%
Mirriad Advertising  Ord Gbp0.00001       35.50      +20.34%
Providence Resources                       6.00      +18.81%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.31      -26.19%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      0.75      -25.00%
Ncondezi Energy Limited                    3.55      -22.83%
Base Resources Limited                    14.25      -21.92%
Bezant Resources                           0.14      -21.79%

