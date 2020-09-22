FTSE 100 Kingfisher 287.15 +8.48% Imperial Brands 1389.50 +3.62% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 8728.00 +3.56% Tesco 227.05 +3.39% Burberry Group 1543.50 +2.87% International Consolidated Airlines 95.15 -26.50% Polymetal International 1688.50 -10.23% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 4118.00 -7.56% Barclays 93.09 -7.41% Melrose Industries 111.25 -7.29% FTSE 250 Network International Holdings 294.30 +24.70% Barr (A.G.) 451.75 +17.34% Mitchells & Butlers 127.80 +7.39% John Laing Group 298.90 +4.95% Calisen 154.58 +3.74% Beazley 340.60 -15.15% Firstgroup 37.08 -14.95% Crest Nicholson Holdings 163.95 -13.71% Paragon Banking Group 313.10 -13.51% Virgin Money UK 73.91 -13.35% FTSE 350 Network International Holdings 294.30 +24.70% Barr (A.G.) 451.75 +17.34% Kingfisher 287.15 +8.48% Mitchells & Butlers 127.80 +7.39% John Laing Group 298.90 +4.95% International Consolidated Airlines 95.15 -26.50% Beazley 340.60 -15.15% Firstgroup 37.08 -14.95% Crest Nicholson Holdings 163.95 -13.71% Paragon Banking Group 313.10 -13.51% AIM ValiRx 33.00 +36.08% Scancell Holdings 16.38 +27.18% Global Invacom Group 8.00 +23.08% Mirriad Advertising Ord Gbp0.00001 35.50 +20.34% Providence Resources 6.00 +18.81% Alba Mineral Resources 0.31 -26.19% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 0.75 -25.00% Ncondezi Energy Limited 3.55 -22.83% Base Resources Limited 14.25 -21.92% Bezant Resources 0.14 -21.79% Overall Market ValiRx 33.00 +36.08% Scancell Holdings 16.38 +27.18% Record 41.00 +26.35% Network International Holdings 294.30 +24.70% Global Invacom Group 8.00 +23.08% International Consolidated Airlines 95.15 -26.50% Alba Mineral Resources 0.31 -26.19% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 0.75 -25.00% Ncondezi Energy Limited 3.55 -22.83% Base Resources Limited 14.25 -21.92%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -