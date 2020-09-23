Interim Result

24/09/2020 Gyg PLC (GYG)

24/09/2020 Cineworld Group PLC (CINE)

24/09/2020 Ebiquity PLC (EBQ)

24/09/2020 Pendragon PLC (PDG)

24/09/2020 Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN)

24/09/2020 Funding Circle Holdings PLC (FCH)

24/09/2020 RTW Venture Fund Limited (RTW)

24/09/2020 Sig PLC (SHI)

24/09/2020 Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB)

24/09/2020 Safestay PLC (SSTY)

25/09/2020 Camellia PLC (CAM)

28/09/2020 7Digital Group PLC (7DIG)

28/09/2020 Instem PLC (INS)

28/09/2020 Chesnara PLC (CSN)

28/09/2020 Avacta Group PLC (AVCT)

28/09/2020 Reach PLC (RCH)

29/09/2020 Xlmedia PLC (XLM)

29/09/2020 Osirium Technologies PLC (OSI)

29/09/2020 Mereo Biopharma Group Ltd (MPH)

29/09/2020 Menzies(John) PLC (MNZS)

29/09/2020 Greggs PLC (GRG)

29/09/2020 Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA)

29/09/2020 Adm Energy PLC (ADME)

29/09/2020 Aa PLC (AA.)

29/09/2020 Card Factory PLC (CARD)

29/09/2020 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)

29/09/2020 Grainger PLC (GRI)

29/09/2020 Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (FA.)

29/09/2020 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)



Final Result

24/09/2020 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)

24/09/2020 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)

24/09/2020 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)

24/09/2020 Smiths Group PLC (SMIN)

28/09/2020 Brand Architekts Group PLC (BAR)

28/09/2020 Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)

29/09/2020 Scs Group PLC (SCS)

29/09/2020 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)

29/09/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)

29/09/2020 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)

29/09/2020 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)



AGM / EGM

24/09/2020 Sure Ventures Plc (SURE)

24/09/2020 (GG00)

24/09/2020 (GG00)

24/09/2020 Securities Trust Of Scotland PLC (STS)

24/09/2020 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)

24/09/2020 Premier Veterinary Group PLC (PVG)

24/09/2020 Miton Global Opportunities PLC (MIGO)

24/09/2020 Shearwater Group PLC (SWG)

24/09/2020 (GG00)

24/09/2020 British & American Investment Trust PLC (BAF)

24/09/2020 Vertu Capital Limited (VCBC)

24/09/2020 Triad Group PLC (TRD)

24/09/2020 Caffyns PLC (CFYN)

24/09/2020 Versarien PLC (VRS)

25/09/2020 Lekoil Limited (LEK)

25/09/2020 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)

25/09/2020 Solo Oil PLC (SOLO)

25/09/2020 Marble Point Loan Financing Ltd (MPLF)

25/09/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)

25/09/2020 Okyo Pharma Corporation (OKYO)

25/09/2020 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)

25/09/2020 Star Phoenix Group LTD (STA)

25/09/2020 India Capital Growth Fund Limited (IGC)

25/09/2020 Fusion Antibodies PLC (FAB)

25/09/2020 Hydrogen Group PLC (HYDG)

25/09/2020 Catenae Innovation PLC (CTEA)

28/09/2020 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)

28/09/2020 Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (ESL)

28/09/2020 Christie Group PLC (CTG)

28/09/2020 Diageo PLC (DGE)

28/09/2020 Time Out Group PLC (TMO)

28/09/2020 Van Elle Holdings PLC (VANL)

28/09/2020 Galileo Resources PLC (GLR)

28/09/2020 Mereo Biopharma Group Ltd (MPH)

28/09/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)

28/09/2020 Challenger Acquisitions Ltd (CHAL)

29/09/2020 Rockfire Resources PLC (ROCK)

29/09/2020 Jaywing PLC (JWNG)

29/09/2020 Brickability Group PLC (BRCK)

29/09/2020 Carclo PLC (CAR)

29/09/2020 Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM)

29/09/2020 Arcontech Group PLC (ARC)

29/09/2020 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)

29/09/2020 DCD Media PLC (DCD)

29/09/2020 Gama Aviation PLC (GMAA)

29/09/2020 Novacyt S.A (NCYT)

29/09/2020 PV Crystalox Solar PLC (PVCS)

29/09/2020 Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO)

29/09/2020 Ince Group PLC (The) (INCE)

29/09/2020 Imimobile PLC (IMO)

29/09/2020 Raven Property Group Limited (RAV)



Trading Statement

24/09/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)

25/09/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)



Ex-Dividend

24/09/2020 Ig Group Holdings PLC (IGG)

24/09/2020 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)

24/09/2020 Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (JGC)

24/09/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)

24/09/2020 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)

24/09/2020 Norish PLC (NSH)

24/09/2020 Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust PLC (HAST)

24/09/2020 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)

24/09/2020 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)

24/09/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)

24/09/2020 Medica Group PLC (MGP)

24/09/2020 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)

24/09/2020 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)

24/09/2020 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)

24/09/2020 Jtc PLC (JTC)

24/09/2020 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)

24/09/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)

24/09/2020 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)

24/09/2020 Blackrock Energy And Resources Income Trust PLC (BERI)

24/09/2020 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)

24/09/2020 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)

24/09/2020 Aviva PLC (AV.)

24/09/2020 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)

24/09/2020 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)

24/09/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)

24/09/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)

24/09/2020 Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE)

24/09/2020 Schroders PLC (SDR)

24/09/2020 Fidelity European Values PLC (FEV)

24/09/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)

24/09/2020 Segro PLC (SGRO)

25/09/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)

25/09/2020 Personal Group Holdings PLC (PGH)

25/09/2020 Rotork PLC (ROR)

25/09/2020 Total SA (TTA)

25/09/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)

25/09/2020 Rm Secured Direct Lending PLC (RMDL)

25/09/2020 Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (SIGT)

25/09/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)

25/09/2020 Crh PLC (CRH)

25/09/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)

25/09/2020 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)

25/09/2020 Blackrock World Mining Trust PLC (BRWM)

25/09/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)

25/09/2020 BP PLC (BP.)

25/09/2020 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)

25/09/2020 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)

25/09/2020 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)

25/09/2020 Anglo American PLC (AAL)

28/09/2020 Prudential PLC (PRU)

28/09/2020 Paypoint PLC (PAY)

29/09/2020 Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC (MINI)

29/09/2020 Mondi PLC (MNDI)

29/09/2020 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.)

29/09/2020 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com