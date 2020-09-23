Interim Result
24/09/2020 RTW Venture Fund Limited (RTW)
24/09/2020 Cineworld Group PLC (CINE)
24/09/2020 Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN)
24/09/2020 Pendragon PLC (PDG)
24/09/2020 Ebiquity PLC (EBQ)
24/09/2020 Funding Circle Holdings PLC (FCH)
24/09/2020 Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB)
24/09/2020 Gyg PLC (GYG)
24/09/2020 Safestay PLC (SSTY)
24/09/2020 Sig PLC (SHI)
25/09/2020 Camellia PLC (CAM)
28/09/2020 Reach PLC (RCH)
28/09/2020 7Digital Group PLC (7DIG)
28/09/2020 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
28/09/2020 Avacta Group PLC (AVCT)
28/09/2020 Instem PLC (INS)
29/09/2020 Menzies(John) PLC (MNZS)
29/09/2020 Osirium Technologies PLC (OSI)
29/09/2020 Mereo Biopharma Group Ltd (MPH)
29/09/2020 Xlmedia PLC (XLM)
29/09/2020 Greggs PLC (GRG)
29/09/2020 Card Factory PLC (CARD)
29/09/2020 Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA)
29/09/2020 Adm Energy PLC (ADME)
29/09/2020 Aa PLC (AA.)
29/09/2020 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)
29/09/2020 Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (FA.)
29/09/2020 Grainger PLC (GRI)
29/09/2020 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)
06/10/2020 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)
23/10/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)
Final Result
24/09/2020 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
24/09/2020 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
24/09/2020 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)
24/09/2020 Smiths Group PLC (SMIN)
28/09/2020 Brand Architekts Group PLC (BAR)
28/09/2020 Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)
29/09/2020 Scs Group PLC (SCS)
29/09/2020 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)
29/09/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
29/09/2020 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)
29/09/2020 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)
AGM / EGM
24/09/2020 Premier Veterinary Group PLC (PVG)
24/09/2020 (GG00)
24/09/2020 (GG00)
24/09/2020 Sure Ventures Plc (SURE)
24/09/2020 Securities Trust Of Scotland PLC (STS)
24/09/2020 Miton Global Opportunities PLC (MIGO)
24/09/2020 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)
24/09/2020 Shearwater Group PLC (SWG)
24/09/2020 (GG00)
24/09/2020 Versarien PLC (VRS)
24/09/2020 British & American Investment Trust PLC (BAF)
24/09/2020 Vertu Capital Limited (VCBC)
24/09/2020 Caffyns PLC (CFYN)
24/09/2020 Triad Group PLC (TRD)
25/09/2020 Solo Oil PLC (SOLO)
25/09/2020 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)
25/09/2020 Lekoil Limited (LEK)
25/09/2020 Okyo Pharma Corporation (OKYO)
25/09/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
25/09/2020 Marble Point Loan Financing Ltd (MPLF)
25/09/2020 Star Phoenix Group LTD (STA)
25/09/2020 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
25/09/2020 India Capital Growth Fund Limited (IGC)
25/09/2020 Fusion Antibodies PLC (FAB)
25/09/2020 Catenae Innovation PLC (CTEA)
25/09/2020 Hydrogen Group PLC (HYDG)
28/09/2020 Diageo PLC (DGE)
28/09/2020 Christie Group PLC (CTG)
28/09/2020 Mereo Biopharma Group Ltd (MPH)
28/09/2020 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)
28/09/2020 Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (ESL)
28/09/2020 Van Elle Holdings PLC (VANL)
28/09/2020 Challenger Acquisitions Ltd (CHAL)
28/09/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
28/09/2020 Galileo Resources PLC (GLR)
28/09/2020 Time Out Group PLC (TMO)
29/09/2020 Raven Property Group Limited (RAV)
29/09/2020 Rockfire Resources PLC (ROCK)
29/09/2020 Jaywing PLC (JWNG)
29/09/2020 DCD Media PLC (DCD)
29/09/2020 Gama Aviation PLC (GMAA)
29/09/2020 Carclo PLC (CAR)
29/09/2020 Brickability Group PLC (BRCK)
29/09/2020 Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM)
29/09/2020 PV Crystalox Solar PLC (PVCS)
29/09/2020 Imimobile PLC (IMO)
29/09/2020 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
29/09/2020 Novacyt S.A (NCYT)
29/09/2020 Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO)
29/09/2020 Ince Group PLC (The) (INCE)
29/09/2020 Arcontech Group PLC (ARC)
08/10/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
22/10/2020 1Pm PLC (OPM)
Trading Statement
24/09/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
25/09/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
Ex-Dividend
24/09/2020 Ig Group Holdings PLC (IGG)
24/09/2020 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)
24/09/2020 Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (JGC)
24/09/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
24/09/2020 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)
24/09/2020 Norish PLC (NSH)
24/09/2020 Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust PLC (HAST)
24/09/2020 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
24/09/2020 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)
24/09/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
24/09/2020 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
24/09/2020 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
24/09/2020 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
24/09/2020 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)
24/09/2020 Jtc PLC (JTC)
24/09/2020 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
24/09/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
24/09/2020 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
24/09/2020 Blackrock Energy And Resources Income Trust PLC (BERI)
24/09/2020 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
24/09/2020 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)
24/09/2020 Aviva PLC (AV.)
24/09/2020 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)
24/09/2020 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)
24/09/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
24/09/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
24/09/2020 Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE)
24/09/2020 Schroders PLC (SDR)
24/09/2020 Fidelity European Values PLC (FEV)
24/09/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
24/09/2020 Segro PLC (SGRO)
25/09/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
25/09/2020 Personal Group Holdings PLC (PGH)
25/09/2020 Rotork PLC (ROR)
25/09/2020 Total SA (TTA)
25/09/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
25/09/2020 Rm Secured Direct Lending PLC (RMDL)
25/09/2020 Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (SIGT)
25/09/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
25/09/2020 Crh PLC (CRH)
25/09/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
25/09/2020 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
25/09/2020 Blackrock World Mining Trust PLC (BRWM)
25/09/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
25/09/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
25/09/2020 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
25/09/2020 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
25/09/2020 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
25/09/2020 Anglo American PLC (AAL)
28/09/2020 Prudential PLC (PRU)
28/09/2020 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
29/09/2020 Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC (MINI)
29/09/2020 Mondi PLC (MNDI)
29/09/2020 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.)
29/09/2020 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com