DE

23/09/2020 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
23/09/2020 08:30 Flash PMI


ES

23/09/2020 08:00 Final GDP


EU

23/09/2020 09:00 Flash PMI


FR

23/09/2020 08:15 Flash PMI


JP

23/09/2020 01:30 Flash manufacturing PMI
23/09/2020 05:30 All industry index
23/09/2020 16:00 Monthly economic report


UK

23/09/2020 09:30 CIPS/Markit flash PMI


US

23/09/2020 14:00 Monthly house price index
23/09/2020 14:45 Flash services PMI
23/09/2020 14:45 Flash manufacturing PMI
23/09/2020 15:00 Federal Reserve chair testifies to House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis
23/09/2020 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report

