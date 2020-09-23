DE
23/09/2020 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
23/09/2020 08:30 Flash PMI
ES
23/09/2020 08:00 Final GDP
EU
23/09/2020 09:00 Flash PMI
FR
23/09/2020 08:15 Flash PMI
JP
23/09/2020 01:30 Flash manufacturing PMI
23/09/2020 05:30 All industry index
23/09/2020 16:00 Monthly economic report
UK
23/09/2020 09:30 CIPS/Markit flash PMI
US
23/09/2020 14:00 Monthly house price index
23/09/2020 14:45 Flash services PMI
23/09/2020 14:45 Flash manufacturing PMI
23/09/2020 15:00 Federal Reserve chair testifies to House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis
23/09/2020 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
