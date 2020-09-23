StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods group PZ Cussons said its first-quarter sales had jumped 19%, driven by strong demand for hygiene products during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sales for the three months through August rose to £158.1m, which represented growth of 23% on a constant currency basis.
Growth was strongest in Europe and the Americas, rising 49%, outpacing growth in Asia Pacific and Africa of 6% and 4%, respectively.
PZ Cussons said its Carex hand wash and sanitizer brand had performed strongly.
'The first-quarter results have given us a good start to the year with growth in all three regions and an improvement in profitability,' chief executive Jonathan Myers said.
Myers said the operating landscape remained highly volatile with many economies moving into recession, with a competitive market putting pressure on pricing.
'While it remains very difficult to forecast and give guidance we expect some adverse headwinds for the rest of the year following this good start,' he said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
