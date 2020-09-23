StockMarketWire.com - Scientific and legal publishing group Relx said it had appointed Paul Walker as its new chairman, to succeed Anthony Habgood.
Walker was currently chairman of both industrial equipment hire group Ashtead and safety products company Halma, though he would step down from the latter role by July.
He was also a previous chief executive of software company Sage.
Walker was expected to take up his new role in the first half of 2021, at which time Habgood would stand down.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: