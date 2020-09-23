StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment and training company Staffline said it had appointed current non-executive director Albert Ellis as its new chief executive, effective from the start of October.
Ellis had joined the board in March and was recently CEO of technology recruitment company Harvey Nash.
Executive chairman Ian Lawson would become non-executive chairman at the end of 2020, following a period of operational handover and transition.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
