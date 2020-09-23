StockMarketWire.com - Consumer law marketing company NAHL said consultancy group Frenkel Topping had approached it with a share-based takeover proposal.
NAHL said its board was considering the proposal with its advisers, while urging its shareholders to take no action at the current time.
NAHL also noted that Frenkel Topping had recently acquired shares in the company.
'There can be no certainty that an offer will be made nor as to the terms on which an offer might be made,' NAHL said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
