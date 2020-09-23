StockMarketWire.com - Technical products and services provider Diploma said it had raised about £194m through a share sale, to fund its acquisition of Windy City Wire Cable & Technology Products.
About 11.1m shares were placed in the offering, first announced late on Tuesday, at a price of £17.11 a share to raise £190m.
The company also raised about £265K from a subscription and £4m from a retail equity offering.
On Tuesday, Diploma announced that it had agreed to acquire Wind City Wire, a US-based distributor of low voltage wire and cable, for up to around £357m ($465m).
The deal included an initial cash payment of around £345m ($450m), plus a deferred cash payment of up to around £12m ($15m) payable to Windy City Wire management after three years, subject to certain conditions.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
