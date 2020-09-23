StockMarketWire.com - Flavorings and cake decoration retailer Real Good Food said its sales sank 28% in the first five months of its financial year, though on an improving trend after lockdowns were eased.
Sales for the five months through August amounted to £27.0m, the company said in a trading update for its Annual General Meeting, but down just 7% in the month of August.
Pre-tax losses in the five months through August were £3.8m compared losses of £1.9m on-year.
'It is worth noting that this period tends to be loss-making as inventories build, ahead of the peak trading period between September to December,' Real Good Foods said.
The company said it planned to release its accounts for the year through March 2020 during the last week of November.
'At this juncture, both businesses are experiencing an upturn in demand and anticipate further recovery in the coming months with the group trading modestly ahead of the board's Covid budget expectations,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
