StockMarketWire.com - Private equity group Platinum Equity walked away from a deal to acquire roadside assistance company AA after talks were terminated by mutual agreement.
'Platinum Equity announces today that discussions with the board of AA have been terminated by mutual agreement and it does not intend to make an offer for AA,' the company said.
Under market rules, the company can make or participate in an offer only with the consent of AA, or if another company tables an offer.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
