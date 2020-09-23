StockMarketWire.com - E-banking and international payments group Equals reported wider losses in the first half of the year as the impact of Covid-19 weighed on its business to consumer division.
For six months ended 30 June 2020, the pre-tax loss was about £3.3m, compared with a loss of £179 on-year, while revenue rose to £13.8m from £13.6m on-year.
Overall transaction values were up 24%
In the third quarter to date, the international payments business generated £3.8m, or 68k per day, compared with £3.5m, or £58k per day, in the second quarter.
'Travel focused product lines continue to be impacted by Covid-19 travel restrictions and lack of consumer confidence,'it added.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected to be cash break-even in the fourth quarter and then move into positive territory in the first quarter 2021.
At 8:28am: [LON:EQLS] share price was +1p at 28p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
