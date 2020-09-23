StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure and services provider Fulcrum Utility Services said activity had now returned to pre-COVID levels as momentum had continued into the second quarter.
The company said it had appointed Jennifer Cutler as chief financial officer starting 19 October 2020. Cutler joined Fulcrum from Harworth Group, a regenerator of land and property for development and investment, where she was director of finance.
Fulcrum said its order book stood at £69.4m as at 31 August, up 5% from £66.2m seen 31 March 2020.
At 8:36am: [LON:FCRM] Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd share price was +0.25p at 36.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
