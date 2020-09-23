StockMarketWire.com - Korean focused gold development company Bluebird Merchant Ventures touted progress on the acquisition of the South Korean projects and said it had received local support to restart the gold project in the Philippines.
An Independent Expert would shortly be nominated and make a value determination within 30 days on South Korean projects, the company said.
The company also said it would able to make progress on the Batangas gold project located in the Philippines when local support was formalised.
At 9:01am: [LON:BMV] Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd Ord Npv Di share price was +0.25p at 4.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: