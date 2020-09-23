StockMarketWire.com - Escape rooms operator Escape Hunt signed a licensing agreement with a software provider, paving the way for the company to develop remote multi-player games.
The platform would allow Escape Hunt the ability to create and offer curated games to large, multi-site audiences, the company said. The platform would be launched initially with a new game, 'Hackathon'.
During lockdown, Escape Hunt had accelerated its strategy to create games that were not constrained by the need for a physical location.
At 9:23am: [LON:ESC] Escape Hunt Plc share price was 0p at 7.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
