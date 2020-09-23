StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune said it had signed a collaboration agreement with Roche company Genentech.
The companies would work to characterise the autoantibody profiles of patients in clinical trials for rheumatological diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus.
Oncimmune would use its proprietary NavigAID panel to characterise autoantibody profiles from trial participants.
Genentech would have an option to expand the contract to profile additional samples.
At 9:46am: [LON:ONC] Oncimmune Holdings Plc share price was +4p at 143.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: