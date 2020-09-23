StockMarketWire.com - Marketing company Mission swung to a first-half loss after demand was hit by the Covid-19 crisis.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £2.3m, compared to a profit of £2.4m on-year. Revenue dropped 26% to £29.1m.
The company did not declare an interim dividend.
It said it had achieved a robust trading performance in challenging market conditions, ahead of initial projections at the outset of the pandemic.
Mission said the second half had started well, with the impact of Covid-19 on revenues easing.
'Covid-19 has accelerated certain structural shifts across our industry which the group is well positioned to capitalise on,' chairman David Morgan said.
'I am confident that the proactive and entrepreneurial decisions that we have taken during this period will ensure we can emerge from this pandemic as an even stronger business, better positioned to make further progress against our long-term plans.'
