StockMarketWire.com - Digital imaging production manufacturer SDI said it had made a 'very good' start to the new financial year.

'Despite the ongoing economic headwinds, the board is comfortable with current trading and in delivering financials in line with market expectations for the year,' it said in a brief trading update.


At 9:52am: [LON:SDI] Scientific Digital Imaging PLC share price was +7p at 68p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com