StockMarketWire.com - Respiratory diseases focused Verona Pharma said it had launched third-phase trials of a treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
The trials would investigate the efficacy and safety of ensifentrine as a novel inhaled nebulized COPD therapy.
'If successful, the data will support the submission of a New Drug Application in the US for nebulized ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of COPD,' chief executive David Zaccardelli said.
'This is an important milestone for Verona Pharma and we look forward to addressing the urgent need for a novel therapy for the treatment of COPD.'
At 9:59am: [LON:VRP] Verona Pharma PLC share price was +7.5p at 70p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: