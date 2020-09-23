StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services group Uniphar said it had acquired US-based healthcare communications company Diligent Health Solutions for up to $27m.
The acquisition price included $10m paid upfront, with the rest a deferred element linked earnings performance over four years.
Diligent Health Solutions, which had over 80 staff, provided contact centre services, focused on the delivery of medical information to patients, healthcare practitioners and payors.
'The acquisition is highly complementary to Uniphar's footprint and present capabilities and will enhance our mission to build connectivity between our clients and key healthcare stakeholders utilising best in class digital capabilities,' the company said.
At 1:20pm: [LON:UPR] Uniphar PLC share price was -0.05p at 2.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: