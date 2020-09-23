StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment software supplier Dillistone posted a small first-half loss after a falling in revenue owing to the Covid-19 crisis was buffered by cost cutting.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £0.11m, compared to losses of £0.40m on-year. Revenue fell 20% to £3.36m.
Operating profit before acquisition-related items was £0.05m, broadly unchanged form £0.04m.
'Any business serving the recruitment sector is going to find a global pandemic to be a difficult environment to operate through,' chairman Giles Fearnle said.
'However, despite this, the group is delighted to report significantly improved operational performance in the period under review.'
'Whilst Covid-19 will continue to impact our revenues, the steps we've taken to manage our costs while also continuing to invest in product development will benefit the business through the medium and long term.'
At 1:26pm: [LON:DSG] Dillistone Group PLC share price was +0.5p at 15.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
