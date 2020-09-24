Interim Result
25/09/2020 Camellia PLC (CAM)
28/09/2020 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
28/09/2020 Instem PLC (INS)
28/09/2020 Avacta Group PLC (AVCT)
28/09/2020 7Digital Group PLC (7DIG)
28/09/2020 Reach PLC (RCH)
29/09/2020 Menzies(John) PLC (MNZS)
29/09/2020 Greggs PLC (GRG)
29/09/2020 Xlmedia PLC (XLM)
29/09/2020 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)
29/09/2020 Osirium Technologies PLC (OSI)
29/09/2020 Mereo Biopharma Group Ltd (MPH)
29/09/2020 Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (FA.)
29/09/2020 Grainger PLC (GRI)
29/09/2020 Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA)
29/09/2020 Adm Energy PLC (ADME)
29/09/2020 Card Factory PLC (CARD)
29/09/2020 Aa PLC (AA.)
29/09/2020 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)
30/09/2020 Sse PLC (SSE)
30/09/2020 1Spatial PLC (SPA)
30/09/2020 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)
30/09/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
30/09/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)
30/09/2020 Xaar PLC (XAR)
30/09/2020 888 Holdings PLC (888)
30/09/2020 Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX)
30/09/2020 Yu Group PLC (YU.)
30/09/2020 Distribution Finance Capital Hldgs (DFCH)
30/09/2020 Quixant PLC (QXT)
30/09/2020 Boohoo Group PLC (BOO)
06/10/2020 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)
23/10/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)
Final Result
28/09/2020 Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)
28/09/2020 Brand Architekts Group PLC (BAR)
29/09/2020 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)
29/09/2020 Scs Group PLC (SCS)
29/09/2020 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)
29/09/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
29/09/2020 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)
30/09/2020 Itaconix PLC (ITX)
30/09/2020 InnovaDerma Plc (IDP)
30/09/2020 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)
AGM / EGM
25/09/2020 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
25/09/2020 Fusion Antibodies PLC (FAB)
25/09/2020 Okyo Pharma Corporation (OKYO)
25/09/2020 India Capital Growth Fund Limited (IGC)
25/09/2020 Marble Point Loan Financing Ltd (MPLF)
25/09/2020 Catenae Innovation PLC (CTEA)
25/09/2020 Hydrogen Group PLC (HYDG)
25/09/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
25/09/2020 Solo Oil PLC (SOLO)
25/09/2020 Lekoil Limited (LEK)
25/09/2020 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)
25/09/2020 Star Phoenix Group LTD (STA)
28/09/2020 Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (ESL)
28/09/2020 Diageo PLC (DGE)
28/09/2020 Mereo Biopharma Group Ltd (MPH)
28/09/2020 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)
28/09/2020 Challenger Acquisitions Ltd (CHAL)
28/09/2020 Van Elle Holdings PLC (VANL)
28/09/2020 Time Out Group PLC (TMO)
28/09/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
28/09/2020 Galileo Resources PLC (GLR)
28/09/2020 Christie Group PLC (CTG)
29/09/2020 Jaywing PLC (JWNG)
29/09/2020 Ince Group PLC (The) (INCE)
29/09/2020 Novacyt S.A (NCYT)
29/09/2020 Rockfire Resources PLC (ROCK)
29/09/2020 Raven Property Group Limited (RAV)
29/09/2020 PV Crystalox Solar PLC (PVCS)
29/09/2020 Imimobile PLC (IMO)
29/09/2020 Arcontech Group PLC (ARC)
29/09/2020 Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM)
29/09/2020 Brickability Group PLC (BRCK)
29/09/2020 Carclo PLC (CAR)
29/09/2020 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
29/09/2020 DCD Media PLC (DCD)
29/09/2020 Gama Aviation PLC (GMAA)
29/09/2020 Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO)
30/09/2020 Theworks.Co.UK PLC (WRKS)
30/09/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
30/09/2020 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)
30/09/2020 Anglesey Mining PLC (AYM)
30/09/2020 San Leon Energy PLC (SLE)
30/09/2020 Studio Retail Group PLC (STU)
30/09/2020 Sosandar PLC (SOS)
30/09/2020 Tekmar Group PLC (TGP)
30/09/2020 Chenavari Capital Solutions (CCSL)
30/09/2020 Purplebricks Group PLC (PURP)
30/09/2020 Distribution Finance Capital Hldgs (DFCH)
30/09/2020 Marlowe PLC (MRL)
30/09/2020 Mobile Tornado Group PLC (MBT)
30/09/2020 Davictus Plc (DVT)
30/09/2020 Active Energy Group PLC (AEG)
30/09/2020 Hml Holdings PLC (HMLH)
30/09/2020 City of London Group PLC (CIN)
30/09/2020 Motif Bio PLC (MTFB)
30/09/2020 Powerhouse Energy Group PLC (PHE)
30/09/2020 Catena Group Plc (CTNA)
30/09/2020 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
30/09/2020 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
30/09/2020 Creightons PLC (CRL)
08/10/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
22/10/2020 1Pm PLC (OPM)
Trading Statement
25/09/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
30/09/2020 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
30/09/2020 Compass Group PLC (CPG)
Ex-Dividend
25/09/2020 Personal Group Holdings PLC (PGH)
25/09/2020 Anglo American PLC (AAL)
25/09/2020 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
25/09/2020 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
25/09/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
25/09/2020 Rm Secured Direct Lending PLC (RMDL)
25/09/2020 Total SA (TTA)
25/09/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
25/09/2020 Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (SIGT)
25/09/2020 Rotork PLC (ROR)
25/09/2020 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
25/09/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
25/09/2020 Crh PLC (CRH)
25/09/2020 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
25/09/2020 Blackrock World Mining Trust PLC (BRWM)
25/09/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
25/09/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
25/09/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
28/09/2020 Prudential PLC (PRU)
28/09/2020 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
29/09/2020 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.)
29/09/2020 Mondi PLC (MNDI)
29/09/2020 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)
29/09/2020 Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC (MINI)
30/09/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
30/09/2020 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)
30/09/2020 Bmo Capital & Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI)
30/09/2020 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
30/09/2020 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
30/09/2020 Bmo Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI)
30/09/2020 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
30/09/2020 M&G PLC (MNG)
30/09/2020 Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV)
30/09/2020 Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT)
30/09/2020 Perpetual Income And Growth Investment Trust PLC (PLI)
30/09/2020 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com